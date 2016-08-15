Tomorrow lightning, rain expected in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be changeably cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on August 16, occasionally intensifying north-west wind in the capital and peninsula will become milder in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be 20-24°C at night, 29-34°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 22-24°C at night, 31-33°C in the daytime in Baku.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and rain are expected in some places at night and in the morning.

West wind will occasionally intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 31-36°C in the daytime as well as 14-19°C at night, 24-29°C in the daytime in the mountains.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. The relative humidity is expected to be 65-75 percent at night, 30-40 in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 25-26°C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh 27-28°C.