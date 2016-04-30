Tomorrow lightning and torrential rain expected in Azerbaijan's regions

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ On the first day of May, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula in the morning and evening. North-east wind will blow.

Temperature will be 9-13°C at night in Absheron peninsula, 15-20°C in the daytime as well as 11-13°C at night in Baku, 17-19°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow lightning and occasionally rainy weather is expected in Azerbaijan's region. Torrential rain is forecasted in some places. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 10-15°C at night, 17-21°C in the daytime, 2-6°C at night in the mountains, 6-11°C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula from April 30 to May 2 will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.