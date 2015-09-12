Tomorrow is rainy in Baku

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Azerbaijan on Sunday announced. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on September 13, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, gloomy in some areas. In some places at night and in the morning, rain is expected in the short term. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 C in Absheron peninsula at night and 25-29 in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in some places at night and in the morning, lightning and rain is expected in the short term. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-23 degrees at night, 29-34 in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 degrees at night, 23-28 degrees in the daytime.