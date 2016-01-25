Tomorrow intense snowfall will continue, roads to be covered with ice

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Absheron peninsula will be snowy tomorrow, the snowfall is expected to stop in the evening.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and on the peninsula.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 C of frost at night, 0-2 C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2 C of frost at night, 0-2 C in the daytime.

On January 26, it also will snow in the Azerbaijani regions. In some regions snowfall is expected to be intense. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 2-7 degrees of frost at night, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees C in the daytime, in the mountains 5-10 C at night, 0-5 degrees of frost in the daytime.

The roads will be covered with ice.