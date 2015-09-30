Tomorrow cloudless weather is predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Forecast for October 1 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs referring to the information given by the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on October 1, 2015 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless weather. In the daytime will prevail southeast wind.

At night the air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-20, 27-31 degrees in the daytime, at night in Baku 18-20, in the daytime 28-30 degrees of heat predicted.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions rainfall mainly is not expected. However, in the evening and night in some places at the Greater and Lesser Caucasus thunderstorms an showers are predicted.

The air temperature at night will be 14-19, in the daytime27-32 degrees, in the mountains at night 9-14, in the daytime 20-25 degrees of heat.