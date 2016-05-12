Tomorrow air temperature will rise to 30 C

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless during the day.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and Absheron peninsula south-east wind will blow in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 11-15 Cat night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in some places 28 C at night, in Baku 13-15 C at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

On May 13, in Azerbaijani regions, the lightning and rain is expected at night and in the evening. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime.