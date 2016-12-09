Tomorrow air temperature will rise in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 10.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The morning will be foggy in some places in the capital and on the peninsula. Mild south-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 C at night, 4-7 C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2 C at night, 5-7 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 758 mm mercury column will be reduced to 761 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-65% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, he evening will be rainy in some southern regions, snow is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -3 C to +2 C at night, +4+9 in daytime, in mountains -7-12 C of frost at night, - 2 C +3 C in daytime.