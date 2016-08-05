Tomorrow air temperature will reach 41 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on August 6, in the capital and on the peninsula north wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 22-26 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 35-37 C in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, in some places at night and in the evening lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 35-39 in the daytime, in some places up to 41 in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime are expected.

The atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 60-70 at night, 35-45 in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah will be 24-25 C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 25-26, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 27-28 C.