Tomorrow air temperature will reach 38 C

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, sometimes gloomy and mainly rainless on July 5.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, north wind will blow in Baku and on the peninsula.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

On July 5, in some northern and western regions in the morning and in the evening, lightning and rain are expected. Rainfall will intensify, hail is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.