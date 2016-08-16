Tomorrow air temperature will be 38 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on August 17 north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 21-25 C, 30-35 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 33-35 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 in the daytime, in the mountains 15-19 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis on August 17 normal daily course of meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 65-75 % at night, 30-40 % in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhanı, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 25-26 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov - 27-28 C.