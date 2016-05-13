Temperature will be 30 C in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, from May 13 to 14, rainfall in some places of the peninsula at night is expected. South wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 11-16 C at night and 22-27 C in the daytime, 13-15 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

On May 14, in Azerbaijani regions at night and in the evening, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 6-11 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.