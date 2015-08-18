Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow 41 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, The weather will be mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Cloudiness will increase in the evening. South wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +23+27°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula and +24+26°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime in Baku.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry weather in most regions of Azerbaijan. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +21+26°C at night, +34+39 C in the daytime, in the mountains will be +15+20°C degrees at night, +28+33°C in the daytime.