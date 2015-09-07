Tomorrow 38 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow 38 degrees of heat predicted in Baku, Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, tomorrow the weather will be cloudy but dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Southeast wind will blow.

Air temperature at night will be +20+24 °C and +31+36 °C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow the weather will be mainly dry and foggy in some places in the morning. However, lightning and rain is expected in some mountainous regions in the evening and at night. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19+24°C at night, +33+38°C in the daytime, in the mountains +13+18°C at night and +25+30 C in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +24 +25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +25+26°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +26 +27°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.