Tomorrow 37 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be 34 degrees of heat in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on September 5 the weather will be dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula at night 19-23 C and 30-35 in the daytime, 21-23 at night, 32-34 C in the daytime in Baku.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. However, in some mountainous regions in the evening and at night, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C at night and 22-27 C in the daytime.

On September 5-6, in Absheron peninsula hot weather conditions during daylight hours will be also unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.