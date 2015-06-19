Tomorrow 34 degrees of heat predicted in Baku

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20 in Baku and Absheron peninsula predicted a changeable cloudy, mainly rainless weather.

As Report was told by the chief hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev, the south-east wind will dominate in the capital.

At night the temperature will be 18-23, 29-34 degrees in the daytime heat.

Tomorrow in the Azerbaijani regions expected mainly large rainfall, but in the evening and at night in the mountainous and foothill areas is a possibility of thunderstorms and showers. Will prevail occasionally speeding east wind.

At night the temperature will be 19-24, 33-38 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains during the night 12-17, 23-28 degrees during a day.