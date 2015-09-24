Tomorrow 33 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the temperature will be 33 degrees in Azerbaijani regions. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 25, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-21 C at night, 26-30 in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 in the night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 28-33 in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime.