Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow 27 degrees of heat predicted in Baku. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, variable cloudy, occasional gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Strong north-west wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +20+23°C at night and +24+28°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula and +21+23°C at night and +25+27°C in the daytime in Baku.

Lightning and rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places in the daytime

The temperature will be +19+24°C at night, +26+31 C in the daytime, in the mountains will be +12+17°C degrees at night, +25+27°C in the daytime.