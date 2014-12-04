Tomorrow -15°C expected in some places of Azerbaijan

The atmospheric pressure will be higher than norm, it will increase from 765 mm to 777 mm, the relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-70% in the daytime.
The rainless weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow.The fog and drizzly rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning. The rain is expected in different northern and eastern regions. East wind will blow. The air temperature will be -2+3°C at night, +5+10° C in the daytime, +5+10°C in the mountains at night, -15°C in some areas, -2+3°C in the daytime.
