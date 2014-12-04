Tomorrow -15°C expected in some places of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced. Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The changeable cloudy, gloomy and rainless weather is expected for tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be foggy in the evening in some places. Mild south wind will be followed by north wind in the evening. The air temperature will be 0+2°C at night, +4+8°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be higher than norm, it will increase from 765 mm to 777 mm, the relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-70% in the daytime.

The rainless weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow.The fog and drizzly rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning. The rain is expected in different northern and eastern regions. East wind will blow. The air temperature will be -2+3°C at night, +5+10° C in the daytime, +5+10°C in the mountains at night, -15°C in some areas, -2+3°C in the daytime.