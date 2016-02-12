Tomorrow 13 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 13.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula in the first half of the day, the south wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-5 C at night, 8-11 C in the daytime.

On February 13, in Azerbaijani regions weather will be mainly rainless, foggy in some places at night and in the morning, south wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1 + 4 degrees C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.