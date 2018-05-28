Thunderstorm, shower and hail predicted tomorrow in Azerbaijan WARNING

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Rain expected in some places towards the evening.

Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify at times during the daytime.

Temperature will be 14-16 C at night, 19-23 C in daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow, occasionally intensifying north-west wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) mild north-west wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

In the regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain expected. Shower and hail predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 5-9 at night 12-17 C in the daytime.

Ministry warns, lightning and intermittent rain is expected from 29 to 30 May in some regions. Showers and hail expected in some places. Mild west wind will blow. Water levels in rivers may rise.