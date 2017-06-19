The weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the department, the weather on June 20 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 17-20 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 27-29 C in daytime.

Below normal atmospheric pressure of 756 mm mercury column will be reduced to 752 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in the afternoon.

In Azerbaijan's regions and mountainous regions in the morning, and in most regions in the evening, lightning and rain is expected. The torrential rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 30-35 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime.

Ministry warns that starting from the northern and western regions in the evening of June 20 to 23, the weather will be unstable in some regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. In some places, torrential rain and hail are predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas. The rivers’ water level may increase.