The weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for June 25 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on June 25, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but occasionally gloomy. In the morning and night, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, tomorrow evening and at night, the lightning and rain is expected. Torrential rain and hail are expected.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 13-18 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime.