The weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 26, in Baku Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula in the morning on July 26, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 20-24 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 27-31 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some areas. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will up from 755 mm to 759 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, in Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 21-22 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 22-23 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 24-25 C.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on July 26-27 mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula and normal weather conditions will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.