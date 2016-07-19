Temperature will rise to 42 C tomorrow

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 20, weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, mild north-west wind will blow tomorrow.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 23-27°C at night, 32-37° in the daytime , 24-26°C at night, 34-36° in the daytime in Baku.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. But in the morning and in the evening in some northern and western regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime,in some places 42 C in the mountains 17-22 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 750 mm Hg to 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity at 65-75% at night, 35-40% in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba - 23-24 C, as well as at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 24-25 C and 26-27 C at Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh, Sahil.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, north wind on July 20 in Baku and Absheron peninsula is a positive factor for weather sensitive people.