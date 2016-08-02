Temperature will rise to 38 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 3, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, north-east wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 22-24 C at night, 30-34 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-24 C at night, 31-33 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 22-23 C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan will be 23-24 C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 25-26 C.

On August 3, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, in some northern and western regions in the first half of the day, lightning and short term rain is expected.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in mountains 13-18 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.

Stable weather terms in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.