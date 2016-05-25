Temperature will rise to 30 degrees on May 26

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be mainly dry and changeable cloudy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula south wind will blow in the daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 14-17 C at night and 22-27 C in the daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan, mainly dry weather is expected on May 26, but in some northern and western regions in the evening and at night lightning and intermittent rain is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, north wind will intensify occasionally on May 25, which will create a feeling of discomfort for some sensitive people, on May 26-27 mild hesitation of factors favorable for weather-sensitive people.