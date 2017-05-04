Temperature will rise to 27 degrees tomorrow, rain predicted

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, intermittent rain predicted on some places at night.

North wind will blow.

The temperature will be +11-+14°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +20-+25°C in the daytime, also, +12-+14°C in Baku at night, +23-+25°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-55% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, weak and mild hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula until May 7 will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted on Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Rain will intensify on some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 10-15 degrees of heat at night, 22-27 in the daytime, 4-9 degrees of heat on the mountains at night, 12-17 in daytime.