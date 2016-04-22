Temperature will rise in Azerbaijan on April 23

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and will be mainly dry.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 23 south wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 C at night, 15-19 C in the daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 17-19 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, but Intermittent rain is expected in some eastern regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in afternoon.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime.