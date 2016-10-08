Temperature will reach 30 degrees in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources mist and drizzle will occur in capital and in some places in the morning. Intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula towards the night. South wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be 16-18 C at night, 24-29 C in daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-55 % during the daytime.

In regions, the weather will be mainly rainless. The morning fog will occur in some places. However, drizzle expected in eastern regions..

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 6-11 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.