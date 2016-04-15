Temperature will reach 25 degrees on April 16

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 16, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, but it is predicted to rain in some places in the evening and night. South-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 10-12 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 10-12 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions, mist and drizzle at night and in the morning is expected, but the rain is predicted in the afternoon in western regions. It will intensify in the evening, and lightning is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the daytime in some places.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.