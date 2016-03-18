Temperature will reach 20 degrees tomorrow

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Saturday, March 19 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry, in the morning will be foggy in some places.

Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-6 degrees at night and 14-18 C in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 16-18 C in the daytime.

The weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly dry, at night and in the morning it will be foggy in some places.

South-west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime.