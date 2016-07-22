Temperature will fall down in Azerbaijan on July 23

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 23, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 22-26 C at night, 28-33 C at night, in Baku 23-25 C, 30-32 C in the daytime.

On July 23, in some regions of Azerbaijan, the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. The rainfall will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50% in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 22-23°C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 23-24°C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 25-26°C.