Temperature will fall down in some places tomorrow, rain expected

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on August 25, north wind in the capital and peninsula will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 21-25°C at night, 31-36°C in the daytime, as well 21-23°C at night, 32-34°C in the daytime in Baku.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous areas in the morning and evening. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-23°C at night, 33-38°C in the daytime, 13-18°C at night, 24-29°C in the daytime on the mountains.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg, within the norm. The relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 35-45% in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 26-27°C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh 27-28°C.