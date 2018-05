Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has issued a warning about the weather change.

Report was told in the ministry, in the western regions in the evening, starting from April 28 until the end of the month, the weather will be unstable and rain in some places, torrential rainfalls, lightning are expected.

North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will fall by 5-10 degrees.