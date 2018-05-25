Temperature will drop by 5-7 C - WARNING

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 26 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeably cloudy and mainly rainless. The strong north-west wind will blow during the day.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 16-20 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night and 27-29 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 754 to 759 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 65-75 % at night and 45-55% in the daytime.

On Absheron beaches tomorrow, north-western wind will intensify on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) intensifying north-western wind will cause unfavorable weather conditions. The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees.

On May 26, lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. Shower predicted in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 7-12 at night 14-19 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on the background of a considerable increase in atmospheric pressure from May 26 evening till May 27 evening, it is expected that, northern wind will intensify which can cause discomfort for weather-sensitive people.

Ministry warns that, north-western wind expected to blow and intensify in Baku and Absheron peninsula from May 26 evening till May 27 evening. The temperature will drop by 5-7 C.