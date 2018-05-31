Temperature will drop by 3-5 C - WARNING

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for June 1 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeably cloudy and mainly rainless. However, rain expected in some places at night. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify in the evening.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 16-18 C at night, 24-29 C in daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night and 25-27 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 753 to 758 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70 % at night and 40-50% in the daytime.

On Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow, mild north-western wind will blow and intensify at evening. The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) mild north-western wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be mainly rainless, but thunderstorm and rainfall expected in northern and western regions starting from the daytime. Shower and hail predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places during the daytime.

Temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 7-10 at night 11-16 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, contrastive change in weather conditions in Absheron peninsula on June 1 at evening can cause discomfort for weather-sensitive people.

Ministry warns, the weather will be unstable in the regions of Azerbaijan from June 1 daytime till June 3 morning in northern and western regions.

Shower and hail predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees compared to other days. Water level in rivers will rise.