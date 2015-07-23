Temperature will be 38 degrees on July 24

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ On Friday, 38 degrees of heat will be observed in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

According to the information, on July 24, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-25 at night, 30-35 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, but in mountainous areas at night, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 14-19 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime.