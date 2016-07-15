Temperature will be 35 C in Baku, 38 C in regions

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-25 C at night, 31-36 C in daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 33-35 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 757 mm Hg is expected. Relative humidity at 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the afternoon.

On July 16, weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, but in some northern and western regions in the morning and evening, lightning and intermittent rain are expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 20-21 C, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 22-23 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov is expected to be 24-25 C.