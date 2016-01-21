Temperature will be 15 degrees in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 22, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, moderate south-west wind blowing in the capital and the peninsula will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees at night, 9-14 in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, will be foggy in some places in the morning.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

In Azerbaijani regions the temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains -1-6 C at night, in high mountainous areas -6-9 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.