Temperature to rise up to 46 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on July 3, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will blow and will be replaced by south-east one in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 25-27 C at night, 40-43 C in the daytime, in Baku 25-27 C at night , 40-42 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below the normal - 7578 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 50-60% at night and 25-35 % in the daytime.

The temperature of sea water on northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba) will be 28-20 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) will be 29-30 degrees.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-east one in the daytime. It is risky to stay in the open air during long hours from 11:00 till 17:00 related to anomalous hot weather.

On July 3, the weather predicted to be sunny in the regions of Azerbaijan. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 40-44 C in the daytime, in some places 46 C, in the mountains 16-21 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, hot temperature on the Absheron related to heat waves is unfavorable and risky for meteo-sensitive people.