Temperature to rise up to 43 degrees in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Warning has been issued on weather condition to be observed in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, anomalous hot weather will continue in Baku and Absheron peninsula until 2 July and the maximum temperature will be 35-38 C and 40 C in some places.

Anomalous hot weather will continue in the regions of Azerbaijan regions until July 2, the maximum temperature is expected to be 38-41 C and 43 C in some places.