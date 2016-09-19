Temperature to rise in Azerbaijan on September 20

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on September 20, in some places of peninsula intermittent rain is expected.

Mild south-west wind will intensify in daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 17-20 C at night, 26-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease from 760 mm Hg to 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-60 % in daytime.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions. There will be fog in some places in the morning. South-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in daytime.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 27-32 in the daytime, in the mountains 7-12 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors on September 20-21 in Absheron peninsula will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.