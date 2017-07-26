Air temperature will rise in Azerbaijan - FORECAST

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 27. Moderate north-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 31-36 in the daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 32-34 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg, below the norm. Relative humidity will make 70-75% at night and 50-55% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and short-term rain is predicted in the first half of the day. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 35-39 in daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 22-27 in daytime.