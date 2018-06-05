Temperature to reach 35 C tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be dry. Light fog predicted in some places. North-western wind will blow and it will be replaced by south wind during the daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 16-18 C at night, 26-31 C in daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night and 28-30 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 755 to 761 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 45-50 % in the daytime.

On June 6, north-west wind will blow, and will be replaced with moderate south wind on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) in the daytime. The sea water temperature will be 19-20 degrees.

North-west wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). It will be replaced by moderate south wind in the afternoon The sea water temperature will be 20-21 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan on June 6 the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm and rain predicted in some mountainous and foothill regions in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 30-35 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 5-10 at night 15-20 C in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on June 6 are favorable for meteo-sensitive people.