Temperature to reach 32 C tomorrow

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 18, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. South wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 14-17 C at night, 25-29 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night and 26-28 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 65-70% at night, 40-45 % in daytime.

On May 18, south wind will blow on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

South-west wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 19-20 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm, and short term rain predicted in some mountainous areas during first half of the day. Mild eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 6-11 at night 15-20 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, tomorrow, comfortable weather conditions in the Absheron peninsula are favorable for meteo-sensitive people.