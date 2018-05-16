Temperature to reach 32 C tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 17, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. North-west wind will blow and it will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night and 26-28 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-65% at night, 40-45 % in daytime.

On May 17, north-west wind will blow and will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

North-west wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) and will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon. The sea water temperature will be 19-20 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm, and short term rain predicted in some northern and western districts during daytime. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 5-10 at night 13-18 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, tomorrow, weak hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on May 17 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.