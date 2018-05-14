Temperature to reach 29 C tomorrow

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 15 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Light fog will be observed in some places in the morning. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night and 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column (within the normal); relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60 % in daytime.

On May 15, mild north-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 15-16 degrees.

North-west wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The sea water temperature will be 18-19 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm, rain predicted in some places at morning and during daytime. Shower predicted in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 24-29 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 4-8 at night 9-14 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, tomorrow, the moderate north wind is expected in the Absheron peninsula, which is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.