Temperature to reach 27 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for April 27 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Drizzle predicted towards the night in some places.

Light fog will be observed in some places. South wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 9-11 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night and 21-23 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 to 760 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 45-50% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless. But starting from daytime, lightning and short-term rain expected in some western regions. East wind will blow.

Mild west wind will blow.

In regions, temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 2-7 at night 11-16 C in daytime.