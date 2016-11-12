Temperature to reach 20 degrees on Sunday

Baku. 12 November.REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On November 13, mist will be observed on some places of the peninsula and capital city. South-west wind will occasionally intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be 9-12 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 15-19 in the daytime, also, 10-12 degrees of heat in Baku at night and 17-19 in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease from 771 mm Hg to 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog and drizzle predicted on some places at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 5-10 degrees of heat at night, 15-20 in the daytime, 3-8 degrees of heat on the mountains at night and 13-18 in the daytime.